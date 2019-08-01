Mosquito spraying in Wahpeton today
The City of Wahpeton plans to ground spray for mosquito control on Thursday evening, Aug. 1. The application will run from 8:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. If weather prevents spraying, the application will take place on the next possible evening.
The mosquito control product used by the City is specifically designed for use in residential areas, and will not harm people, pets, or gardens. However, citizens are advised to avoid walking or biking into the cloud emitted by the sprayer, and as an added measure of safety, may wish to remain indoors while the application is taking place.
If you have any questions, please feel free to contact the City of Wahpeton Public Works Department at 642-6565.
Hands-free Minnesota effective
Minnesota law now requires drivers to put down their phones and go hands-free while driving.The state’s hands-free cell phone law takes effect Aug. 1 and makes Minnesota the 20th state, along with Washington, D.C., to enact laws regarding hands-free use while driving.
The new law allows drivers over 18 to use their cell phones to make calls, text, listen to music or podcasts and get directions, but only by voice commands or single touch activation without holding the phone.
For more information on the new law, visit https://dps.mn.gov/divisions/ots/hands-free/Pages/default.aspx?mc_cid=0308d00051&mc_eid=b702eb8a06/.
Part of Highway 75 temporarily closed
With the Breckenridge Water Treatment Plant getting closer to being complete, the pathway along Highway 75 in front of the plant will be closed temporarily. There will be cones and signage clearly stating where the closure is. This closure is due to paving the new driveway. If you have any questions contact Breckenridge City Hall at (218) 643-1431.
UND will hold commencement ceremony Aug. 2
More than 500 students are eligible to receive degrees at the University of North Dakota’s summer commencement ceremony at 3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2, in the Chester Fritz Auditorium.This marks the sixth year with more than 500 summer graduates, with 529 eligible students. The University expects to graduate 235 undergraduate students, 239 graduate students, and two law students. Phil Wisecup, vice chancellor of the North Dakota University System, who will also officiate at the ceremony, will give remarks. Jill Louters will bring greetings on behalf of the North Dakota State Board of Higher Education.
The ceremony is expected to last about 90 minutes. There will be no charge for parking.UND provides a live video stream of commencement to allow family and friends to participate, even if they cannot attend in person. The stream is available on UND’s web site (www.und.edu) and Facebook page.
