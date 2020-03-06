Wahpeton alley restrictions in effect March 16
Effective Monday, March 16, 2020, alley restrictions for the City of Wahpeton will go into effect on all alleys city-wide. All garbage collection will take place on the streets or avenues until further notice. Concrete and asphalt paved alleys are also restricted and garbage will not be collected in those alleys.
If you have any questions, please feel free to contact the City of Wahpeton Public Works Department at 642-6565.
Three Rivers Arts Council highlights
The Twin Towns will host Todd Green, a musician who can play over 30 instruments from around the world on March 31 at Breckenridge schools, April 1 at Wahpeton schools and a 3 p.m. public concert matinee at the Wahpeton High School auditorium.
Wheelchair yoga was offered in its Art4Life Program.
The City of Breckenridge appointed and Arts Advisory Board and Lake Region Arts Council grants are being solicited for floodway painting and music events.
Future arts council meetings will be held on the second Tuesday of each month at 5:30 p.m. at the Breckenridge Library.
Beware of fraudulent Social Security calls
Social Security and its Office of the Inspector General continue to receive reports about fraudulent phone calls from people claiming to be Social Security employees. These scammers try to trick people into providing personal information or money, and often threaten their victims with arrest. Don’t be fooled.
Our employees will never threaten you for information or promise a benefit in exchange for personal information or money. Real Social Security employees will not:
• Tell you that your Social Security number has been suspended.
• Contact you to demand an immediate payment.
• Ask you for credit or debit card numbers over the phone.
If you receive a suspicious call or are unsure of the identity of someone who claims to be from Social Security:
• Hang up.
• Do not give money or personal information.
• Report the scam to our Office of the Inspector General at oig.ssa.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.