Ruby’s Pantry will be held Monday, Nov. 23
Ruby’s Pop Up Pantry will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 23 at 1130 Main St., Breckenridge, Minnesota. Ruby’s will again take place outside. Guests are to register in advance at www.rubyspantry.org to guarantee a food bundle. If guests do not register in advance, they are to bring a 20 dollar donation to be taken that day. Plenty of food bundles will be available. We need volunteers more than ever.
Chapter J P.E.O plans virtual Christmas social
Chapter J P.E.O. held their virtual meeting on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020 via zoom and conference call. We had 14 members who answered to roll call. Discussion was held around fundraising with many great ideas shared.
A reminder was shared by our Treasurer Fern Bailey that dues are due. Discussion on our annual donations to the International and state projects was finalized.
We were reminded by our President Judy McDaniel that we are hosting the hospitality room during our state convention in June 2021 if a convention will be held.
It was discussed that we hold a Christmas social on Dec. 14 via Zoom/conference call. This social will be scheduled and held.
P.E.O. is a philanthropic organization where women celebrate the advancement of women; educate women through scholarships, grants, awards, loans and stewardship of Cottey College; and motivate women to achieve their highest aspirations.
