COVID-19 response: Doosan Bobcat announces temporary suspension of production at manufacturing facilities
WEST FARGO, N.D. – Doosan Bobcat North America (Doosan Bobcat) announced Wednesday, April 1 plans for a temporary suspension of production at its manufacturing facilities in response to the global impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. For facilities in North Dakota and Minnesota, the temporary shutdown will begin Monday, April 6, with facilities resuming normal operations Monday, April 20. The Doosan Portable Power manufacturing facility in Statesville, N.C., will suspend production effective Saturday, April 4, and resume operations Monday, April 20.
To protect the health and safety of employees, Doosan Bobcat has put in place a variety of preventive measures. This includes travel restrictions, remote working where possible, social distancing practices, increased cleaning and disinfecting of facilities, limited visitor access and other necessary steps, all of which remain in effect.
Wear blue Friday to support children and families during Child Abuse Prevention Month
Prevent Child Abuse North Dakota (PCAND) and the North Dakota Department of Human Services encourage North Dakotans to join them in wearing blue on Friday, April 3, to show support for children and families during National Child Abuse Prevention (CAP) Month and to reinforce the message that “everyone plays a role in making great childhoods happen.”
Parents are having to cope with school and workplace closings and added stress from loss of income during the coronavirus pandemic, changes in their child care situation, and even food insecurity, she said. Additionally, while social distancing is important for health reasons, it increases the risk for isolation, which can negatively impact individuals’ mental well-being and parenting abilities.
The department reminds individuals that if they suspect a child is being abused or neglected, they should call their local human service zone office, formerly known as county social services office. Contact information can be found at www.nd.gov/dhs/locations/countysocialserv. If a child is in immediate danger, contact law enforcement.
Candidates sought for new ND Board of Higher Education vacancy
BISMARCK, N.D. – State School Superintendent Kirsten Baesler on Wednesday asked North Dakotans to apply for a state Board of Higher Education seat that is coming open July 1.
North Dakotans who are interested in the position must apply by 5 p.m. Friday, May 29. Late applications will not be accepted. They may be emailed to Baesler’s executive assistant, Patty Carmichael, or sent by regular mail to the Department of Public Instruction, 600 E. Boulevard Ave., Dept. 201, Bismarck, ND, 58505.
