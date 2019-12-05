Census recruiters at Breckenridge Public Library Dec. 12 and Dec. 19
Those interested in applying to be hired as a temporary U.S. Census worker can visit with a recruiting assistant at Breckenridge Public Library from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12 and from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19.
Salvation Army Bell Ringers needed
The Salvation Army is seeking bell ringers for the upcoming Red Kettle Campaign. This would be a great way to give back to your community. You can sign up by yourself or with a group. The Red Kettle Campaign supports many programs in this community. There are three locations to ring the bell: Wahpeton Econo Foods, Breckenridge Econo Foods and Wahpeton Walmart. Here are the links to sign up with:
• Wahpeton Walmart: https://www.signup genius.com/go/9040 D4AA8A823 A1F58-wahpeton1
• Wahpeton Econo Foods: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/9040D4AA8A8 23A1F58-wahpeton
• Breckenridge Econo Foods: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/9040d4aa8a823a1f58-breckenridge
If you would like someone else to sign you up, please contact the Veterans Service Office (Jenny Anderson) at 701-642-7807 or Social Services (Jodi Sander) at 701-642-7751.
NDHP All Hands Enforcement Effort results
On Wednesday, Nov. 27, and Sunday, Dec. 1, the two busiest travel days of the season, the North Dakota Highway Patrol conducted an All-Hands Enforcement event. Over these two days, all available NDHP Troopers patrolled the state’s roadways. During the event, the NDHP conducted 629 traffic stops, issued 561 citations, performed 43 commercial motor vehicle inspections, investigated 14 crashes, and assisted 83 motorists.
Sixty-two percent of issued citations were for speeding. Speeding endangers everyone on the road as it increases the potential for loss of control; greatly reduces a driver’s ability to slow a vehicle when necessary and steer safely around an unexpected curve, another vehicle, or an object in the road.
During the two-day event, NDHP troopers made 20 drug-related arrests and six DUI (Driving Under the Influence) arrests.
BRRWD approves contract extensions
The Board of Managers, Buffalo-Red River Watershed District (BRRWD), held their regular meeting on Nov. 25 at 7 p.m. in Barnesville. They approved construction contract extensions for three 2019 BRRWD projects that were delayed this fall due to wet conditions.
Dennis Drewes, Inc., Project No. 78, Clay/Wilkin Judicial Ditch (J.D.) No. 1-Improvement, and Sellin Brothers, Inc., Project No. 79, Wolverton Creek Restoration, were both granted extensions until June 22, 2020 to complete site cleanup and seeding next spring. States Borders Construction, Inc. was granted a contract extension until June 8, 2020 to finish the topsoil leveling and seeding for the Wilkin/Otter Tail J.D. No. 2 outlet repair.
