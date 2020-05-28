Public Service Announcment
City of Wahpeton Ordinance #929 requires that property owners mow grass, noxious weeds, etc. before they reach 8 inches in height. Failure to do so will result in the city mowing and billing or assessing the charges to the property. The property owner will be charged the actual cost of mowing and a $50 surcharge per time. Property owners may also be fined.
If you have any questions, please feel free to contact the City of Wahpeton at 701-642-6565.
Matejcek receives $6K NDSU scholarship
Fargo, N.D. – Blake Matejcek, son of John and Lori Matejcek, Wahpeton, North Dakota, received the North Dakota State University Provost Award in the amount of $6,000. The scholarship recognizes students who scored 25 to 28 on the ACT and high academic achievement.
Matejcek will enter NDSU in the fall and plans to major in finance with a minor in business administration. In high school, he was active in Future Farmers of America, Distributive Education Clubs of America, track, football, basketball and St. John’s Youth Group. He also volunteered for Day of Hope and was a youth basketball camp coach.
Withuski receives NDSU scholarship
Fargo, N.D. — Thomas Withuski, son of Jeffrey and Paula Withuski, Wahpeton, North Dakota, received the Development Foundation Honor Scholarship at North Dakota State University in the amount of $1,000. The scholarship recognizes high academic achievement.
Withuski will enter NDSU in the fall and plans to major in engineering. In high school, he was active in National Honor Society, football, hockey and track.
Wyndmere student graduates from Lake Area Technical Institute
The 53rd Annual Lake Area Technical Institute graduation ceremony was held Friday, May 8, 2020, with 863 graduates receiving their diplomas. Due to COVID-19 and the Center for Disease Control guidelines for large gatherings, the Lake Area Tech Commencement Ceremony was held virtually to over 5000 viewers. To view the ceremony, go to www.lakeareatech.edu.
The following area student was presented her diploma by Michael Cartney, President of Lake Area Tech:
Mckenzie K Rhody, Wyndmere, North Dakota, degree for Human Services Technician
