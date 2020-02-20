Richland 44 senior named candidate in U.S. Presidential Scholars program
COLFAX, N.D. — Hanna Johnson, a graduating senior at Richland 44 High School has been named one of more than 4,500 candidates in the 2020 U.S. Presidential Scholars Program. The candidates were selected from nearly 3.6 million students expected to graduate from U.S. high schools in the year 2020.
Inclusion in the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program is one of the highest honors bestowed upon graduating high school seniors. Scholars are selected on the basis of superior academic and artistic achievements, leadership qualities, strong character and involvement in community and school activities.
A distinguished panel of educators will review these submissions and select approximately 600 semifinalists in early April. The Commission of Presidential Scholars, a group of up to 32 eminent citizens appointed by the president, will select the finalist. The U.S. Department of Education will announce the scholars in May.
Scholars will be invited to Washington, D.C. for several days in June to receive the Presidential Scholars Medallion at a recognition ceremony and to participate in events and activities.
Johnson is the daughter of Gregg and Nancy Johnson.
Spring Gardening Workshop & Salad Supper is April 16
The Spring Gardening Workshop and Salad Supper will be held from 5-9 p.m. Thursday, April 16, 2020 (April 30 storm date), at Breckenridge Elementary School Cafeteria, 810 Beede Ave, Breckenridge, Minnesota. The cost is $15 if pre-registered by April 8, $20 after April 8 and at the door.
Register online at: www.breckenridge.k12.mn.us/. Follow Webstore/Community Education link to choose classes for MasterCard, Visa or Discover payment, or register at Breckenridge Community Education, 810 Beede Avenue, or call 218-643-6822.
Hands-On Photograph Preservation Workshop is Feb. 25
BISMARCK, N.D. – The public is invited to “Preserving Family Photos” from 1-5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, at the North Dakota Heritage Center & State Museum. For this hands-on workshop, participants are asked to bring a representative sample of 15 photographs, in any format such as prints, negatives, slides, etc., to work on.Cost is $10 and registration is limited. Register at photocollection2.eventbrite.com.
