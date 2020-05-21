Daily News and News Monitor office is now open to public
The Daily News and News Monitor office in Wahpeton is again open to the public. We have resumed our regular business hours, which are 8 a.m.-5 -p.m. Monday-Thursday and 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday. We are taking precautions with sanitizing our workspaces and those accessible to the public regularly. We ask visitors to observe social distancing practices.
Notice to churches
Please contact us when you decide to reopen for services so we can update our church services schedule. At that time, please also confirm your phone number, web address, pastor/priest updates and any other pertinent information. Changes and updates are needed by noon on Wednesday for the Thursday church page.
Send you changes to ads@wahpetondailynews.com.
Wahpeton Veterans, Inc. annual meeting postponed
As the Veterans Club is still closed due to COVID-19, the Wahpeton Veteran’s, Inc. Annual Meeting, scheduled for Tuesday, May 19, has been postponed. The meeting is tentatively re-scheduled for Tuesday, June 16, at 7 p.m.
Public Service Announcement
The summer season brings enforcement Wahpeton City Ordinance 12-92, Storage or accumulation of trash, rubbish, junk, etc. contrary to public health and safety. If you have any of the following in your yard, now is the time to clean it up:
1. Accumulations of Debris
2. Tall grass and weeds
3. Inoperable/Unlicensed Vehicles
The Wahpeton Police Department will be inspecting yards and sending out letters for clean-up. Violation of this ordinance is a Class B Misdemeanor and punishable by a $750 fine and up to 30 days in jail. Any questions, please contact the Police Department at 701-642-7722.
