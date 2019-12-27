Manitoba man dies in crash
GRAND RAPIDS, Man. (FNS) – A Manitoba man died after a vehicle in which he was riding lost control near Devils Lake in Manitoba on Saturday, Dec. 21.
The SUV was operated by a woman, 58, of Nelson House, Manitoba, and was heading northbound on Highway 6 about 6 miles north of Devils Lake at about 8:20 p.m. when the vehicle entered the ditch and rolled. Road conditions were reported to be icy, according to a release from the Manitoba Royal Canadian Mounted Police.
The male passenger, 51, also of Nelson House, was pronounced dead on scene. The driver and a second passenger were wearing seat belts and alcohol was not a factor in the crash, according to police.
The RCMP and a forensic collision reconstructionist are investigating the incident.
Breck Econo employee to retire
Shoppers are invited to a retirement party for Karen Gilles at the Breck Econo store in Breckenridge, Minnesota from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31.
Common angler question: Does my ice shelter need a license?
As more anglers prepare for ice fishing, the DNR sometimes receives questions about ice shelter licenses. Minnesota fishing regulations recognize two types of shelters: portable and non-portable. A portable shelter is one that collapses, folds or is disassembled for transportation. Portable shelters only need licenses and identification when left unattended, which is defined as all occupants being more than 200 feet away. In contrast, all non-portable ice shelters must be licensed. Wheeled fish houses are not considered portable and must be licensed.
An annual shelter license costs $15 for residents and $37 for nonresidents, not including issuing fees that may be charged. A shelter license is valid from March 1 through April 30 of the following year, and a shelter license is not required on border waters between Minnesota and its neighboring states (Wisconsin, Iowa, North Dakota and South Dakota). Licenses can be purchased in person, by telephone or at mndnr.gov/buyalicense. No ice can ever be considered “safe ice,” and DNR ice safety guidelines can be found at mndnr.gov/icesafety.
Richland County Public Health services
• Flu Shot Friday is held every Friday from 8:30 a.m.- 4:30 p.m. at Health Department, second floor of the Law Enforcement center in Wahpeton.
• Health Tracks is a wellness child check-up for those who have North Dakota Medicaid, and are 0-21 years of age. Health check-up by an R.N., updating immunizations, dental screenings, orthodontic screening, hearing and vision screens, Developmental screens and blood lead level screening.
• Weigh 2 Change is structured program developed specifically to prevent type 2 diabetes Classes will be from Jan. 8, 2020 weekly for 16 weeks, 12-1 p.m. at Wahpeton Community Center. Call 642-7735 to register for your spot.
