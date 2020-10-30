Dwight, Wahpeton firefighters extinguish Thursday dryer fire at Minn-Dak
Firefighters from Dwight, North Dakota, responded to an early morning dryer fire Thursday, Oct. 29 at Minn-Dak Farmers Cooperative, rural Wahpeton. Dwight Fire Chief Andy Gregor said the call was placed at approximately 1:45 a.m. and firefighters left the site at approximately 5:10 a.m.
"The cause is unknown, but it sounded like there were multiple variables involved," Gregor said. "Dryer fires are common; anytime you have heat and drying material, there is the chance of a fire."
Gregor estimated less than $10,000 worth of damages occurred. In a dryer fire, the fire itself is often contained to metal ductwork and doesn't spread. Firefighters, including assisting members of the Wahpeton Fire Department, extinguished the burning material and took care of any possible smoldering.
No injuries were reported.
Red River Bridge in northern Richland County to be closed for repairs
The Richland County Highway Department will close the Red River Bridge spanning northern Richland and Wilkin counties for immediate repair work.
The closure will last from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 3 and Wednesday, Nov. 4. It will affect Richland County 2N by Christine, North Dakota at Richland County 81 and Wilkin County Road 30 at Minnesota State Highway 75, Richland County Engineer Jesse Sedler said.
More SRCTC-build houses among highlights of October board meeting
The Southeast Regional Career and Technology Center, located in Wahpeton and serving regional youth, held a Wednesday, Oct. 28 board meeting. Topics discussed included advancements in construction technology.
Bids were approved for the student-built house for 2021 with Schmitty’s Plumbing for mechanical work, Bernstein Plumbing for the plumbing and Storm’s Electric for the electrical work. Director Dan Rood, Jr. was authorized to seek bids for concrete foundation work and cabinets. Rood was also authorized to work with the city of Wahpeton on the purchase of more lots in the city's Westdale addition north of Walmart.
The board was also given a summary of grants that SRCTC staff have been working on. A total of $139,668 has been received to date, with efforts to obtain an additional $200,000. The money is primarily for equipment and curriculum improvement grants. Grants are being submitted for both a FANUC Robotics Trainer in cooperation with ComDel Innovation, Wahpeton, and a CNC Milling Machine with Harris Machine in Oakes, North Dakota.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.