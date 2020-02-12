Reminder: Young anglers invited to Heitkamp Pond Saturday, Feb. 15
The 2020 Neil Heitkamp Youth Ice Fishing Derby, a free, public event, will be held from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15 at the pond. More than 200 youth participated in the 2019 derby and organizers are prepared for a record-breaking year.
Each year, holes are pre-drilled and bait is furnished.
Anglers are asked to bring their own gear if possible, although there will be equipment available for anyone in need. Restrooms and warming houses will be provided.
Trophies will be given out, and lunch will be provided.
We’re paying a lot for our online subscriptions
The New York Times recently reported that in 2019, people spent an average of $640 each on digital subscriptions such as streaming video and music services, cloud storage, dating apps and online productivity tools. Spending is likely to rise as more of our possessions become connected to the internet, such as home security systems and our cars.
Experts advise using budget-tracking tools to do an audit of your subscriptions, determine how many you’re using regularly and which ones you can cancel.
RC Technologies 2020 Scholarship available
The scholarships awarded by RC Technologies are two $500 scholarships individually given to two students whose families are current patrons of RC Technologies.
Qualification Criteria:
The applicant must be immediate family of a current cooperative patron of RC Technologies as of Jan.1, 2020 and has at least two months of RC Technologies service: Internet, Digital TV and/or Phone.
• Applicant’s family must be a current patron of RC Technologies.
• The applicant, who is now eligible to apply for the scholarships, is high school senior graduating in 2020 must reside with a current patron.
• Applicant must be accepted as a full time student to a college, university or technical school for the upcoming academic semester.
• Submit completed application with required documents to:
RC Technologies, 205 Main St.; PO Box 197, New Effington, South Dakota 57255
Scholarship Application must be postmarked by Saturday, April 25, 2020.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.