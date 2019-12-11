Mail Call for overseas military, diplomatic service members
Thousands of men and women in the nation’s military and diplomatic corps are serving abroad during the holidays. The mail is a great way to stay connected with them by sending cards, letters, presents and care packages for the festive season.
To send packages to loved ones serving in the military abroad, the Postal Service offers a discount on its Priority Mail Large Flat Rate Box. The $18.45 price includes a $1.50 per box discount for mail sent to APO / FPO / DPO destinations worldwide. Priority Mail Flat Rate boxes are available at no cost at local Post Offices, or can be ordered online at usps.com/freeboxes.
To help with timely delivery of holiday wishes by Dec. 25, cards and packages to military addresses overseas should be sent no later than:
OVERSEAS MILITARY DEADLINES
Dec. 11 – Cards, Letters, and Priority Mail Packages
Dec. 18 – Priority Mail Express
FREE MILITARY BOXES AND SUPPLIES
The Postal Service has created a free Military Care Kit based on the items most frequently requested by military families. The kit contains address labels, tape, boxes, and customs forms.
To order the kit, call 800-610-8734 or go to: store.usps.com/store/product/shipping-supplies/military-care-kit-P_MILITARYKIT. Guidelines for packing, addressing and shipping items to U.S. troops can be also found at: https://www.usps.com/ship/apo-fpo-dpo.htm.
Point CPA announces new hire
Sergio Benitez has been hired as a staff accountant for Point CPA located in Bismarck, North Dakota. Benitez is a 2019 graduate of Liberty University and has a Master’s of Science degree in Accounting. Benitez formerly worked with local employer and family member Terry Lindquist in Wahpeton. If you would like to reach out for more information contact Sergio Benitez at sbenitez@pointcpa.com or contact our office at 701-751-3646.
Wahpeton Public, St. John’s School dismissal for Christmas Vacation
Wahpeton Public Schools and St. John’s School will dismiss classes for Christmas vacation at their normal time on Friday, Dec. 20. All classes will resume on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020.
