Ruby’s Pop Up Pantry Oct. 28
The next Ruby’s Pop Up Pantry will be on Monday, Oct. 28 at Inspiration Church, 1130 N. Main St. Breckenridge. Participants are to bring a $20 donation for an abundance of food. Please bring plastic totes for the food. Registration is at 5 p.m. and the distribution starts at 6 p.m. There are no income guidelines. Ruby’s Pop Up Pantry is open to anyone who is hungry. Participants are encouraged to bring a friend.
Removal of hay bales from North Dakota rights of way extended to Nov. 15
Due to a statewide flood emergency, the removal of all hay bales on North Dakota highway rights of way has been extended until Friday, Nov. 15. Hay bales remaining on rights of way after November 15, will be removed as directed by the District Engineer. The bales need to be removed for snow management and safety reasons.
North Dakota Century Code prohibits hay from being placed in the right of way except on the outer edge. Large round bales must not be placed on in-slopes or within 60 feet from the outside edge of the driving lane.
Extension Master Gardener program accepting applicants
If you love gardening and sharing your knowledge with others, consider becoming a Master Gardener volunteer in collaboration with North Dakota State University Extension.
The NDSU Extension Master Gardener program is a volunteer service organization that beautifies communities, educates the public about gardening, works with youth and encourages conservation of natural resources.
The next Master Gardener training program will run for 10 weeks beginning Jan. 24 and ending April 3, 2020. Classes will not be held on March 20.
The majority of the participants will take the class online.
Once participants complete the training, they are known as Master Gardener interns. They must volunteer 48 hours of time during a two-year period on horticultural projects in cooperation with NDSU Extension. After that, they will be certified as Master Gardeners.
Tuition for the 2020 class is $225 plus a background check fee of $35 for those wishing to become a certified Extension Master Gardener or $450 for the nonvolunteer option. High-speed internet access, computer knowledge and an email account are required.
Twenty North Dakota counties will be accepting a limited number of Master Gardener applications. The application deadline is Nov 18.
Application forms and a list of counties that are accepting applications are available at http://www.ag.ndsu.edu/mastergardener/. For more information, contact your county office of NDSU Extension or McGinnis at 701-231-7971 or esther.mcginnis@ndsu.edu.
‘North Dakota’s Christmas Show’ back for fifth year
Santa Claus is coming to town, and so is “The Magical Medora Christmas Show.”
For the fifth year, the tour that has quickly become known as “North Dakota’s Christmas Show” takes to the road this November and December. Six popular performers with many years of experience at Medora’s Burning Hills Amphitheater present a family-style holiday extravaganza 30 times in 23 communities in four states, including 7:30 p.m. Dec. 18 at the NDSCS Stern Center in Wahpeton. To reserve tickets, visit www.Medora.com.
