Community blood drive set to help avoid winter shortages
It might look like a winter wonderland at times, but the winter weather is no wonderland for hospital patients who depend on blood to keep them healthy and alive. Wahpeton and Breckenridge residents are teaming up with Vitalant, formerly United Blood Services, by gearing up for a community blood drive to help prevent possible blood shortages in the coming weeks.
“In areas with harsh winter weather, cold weather and storms often keep people from donating blood,” said Rob Miller, donor recruitment manager of Vitalant. “With fewer people donating blood, some parts of the country run the risk of having critical blood shortages.”
To make sure there’s a dependable blood supply locally, Catholic Daughters has scheduled a community blood drive from 1-6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6. To schedule an appointment call Joyce Alfson at 701-642-5248. The drive will be held at St. Catherine’s Living Center, Wahpeton, enter door 2.
“For those who are out and about and the winter weather hasn’t dampened their routine, we invite them to stop by the blood drive and donate blood,” Miller said.
Vitalant provides a free cholesterol screening with each donation and donors earn reward points for gift cards, T-shirts and more. Volunteer blood donors must be at least 16 years old, weigh at least 110 pounds and be in good health. Additional height/weight requirements apply to donors ages 22 and younger, and donors who are 16 must have signed permission from a parent or guardian from vitalant.org.
To help speed up the process, donors can now complete their health history the day of their donation by visiting www.vitalant.org.
Expanding Social Security field office hours
Beginning Jan. 8, 2020, field offices will remain open until 4 p.m. on Wednesdays, with typical field office hours from 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday through Friday. You can locate the closest field office to you using our field office locator.
In another move to improve service to the public, Commissioner Saul announced in his Open Letter to the Public at www.socialsecurity.gov/agency/coss-message.html that the agency is hiring 1,100 front line employees to provide service on the agency’s national 800 number and in its processing centers.
While we continue to improve both the access to and the experience with our services, it is important to note that most Social Security services do not require the public to take time to visit an office. People may create a my Social Security account, a personalized online service, at www.socialsecurity.gov/myaccount.
Many Social Security services are also conveniently available by dialing our toll-free number, 1-800-772-1213. People who are deaf or hard of hearing may call our TTY number, 1-800-325-0778.
