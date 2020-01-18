Wahpeton student named to Southeast Technical Institute’s President’s List
Brandi Lee Romereim, Wahpeton, has been named to the Southeast Technical Institute (Sioux Falls, South Dakota) President’s List for the Fall 2019 semester. Students earning this recognition must be seeking a degree and have a Grade Point Average (GPA) of 3.5 or higher for the term.
Southeast Tech is a career-focused learning environment for determined students who expect a life-changing education that gets results. Our faculty and staff are passionate about student success, and more than 70 programs, diplomas, certificates and apprenticeships provide pathways to professional accomplishment utilizing skills-relevant facilities and Sioux Falls as an extended classroom. Southeast Tech is a smart investment for students to launch their in-demand, technical careers in two years or less. Learn more about Southeast Tech at www.southeasttech.edu.
Iowa State University announces fall 2019 Dean’s List
AMES, Iowa – A total of 10,066 Iowa State University students have been recognized for outstanding academic achievement by being named to the fall semester 2019 Dean’s List. Students named to the Dean’s List must have earned a grade point average of at least 3.50 on a 4.00 scale while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded coursework. The following area student is on the Dean’s List: Krista Ann Erdahl, 4, Veterinary Medicine, Wahpeton, North Dakota.
VCSU releases Dean’s Honor Roll for fall semester 2019
Valley City State University in Valley City, North Dakota, has released its Dean’s Honor Roll for fall semester 2019.
The Dean’s Honor Roll recognizes students who completed 12 semester hours or more of VCSU classes for which grade points were earned with a grade point average of at least 3.50.
Area students on the Dean’s Honor Roll are:
• Hankinson — Dylan Benjamin Benson, Kellan David Benson, Katelyn Jenene Loewen
• Kindred — Katherine Marie Gehrig
• Wahpeton — Sarah Anne Coalwell, Chelsy Kay Filbert, Harrison John Maas
