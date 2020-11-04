Trump wins Wahpeton High School election
WAHPETON — Wahpeton High School, which recently held the first Republicratic National Convention, conducted a general election Tuesday, Nov. 3. Students and staff were able to vote for the U.S. presidency.
“At the national convention, students and staff chose senior Chloe Rubish as the Republicratic nominee,” said Noel Eckroth, social studies chairman. “On election day, they were unbound delegates who were free to vote for any presidential candidate.”
U.S. President Donald Trump, a Republican, won the school election with 128 votes, or 62 percent. Rubish, a Republicrat, came in second with 40 votes, or 19 percent. Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden, a Democrat, came in third with 23 votes, or 16 percent. Libertarian Jo Jorgensen came in fourth with seven votes, or 3 percent.
Rubish said she was not surprised by the results, saying Trump has a strong and loyal following at Wahpeton High School.
“I am pleased that I was able to finish ahead of a major party candidate in Democrat Joe Biden,” Rubish said. “Just think, if this election was held before the Twelfth Amendment (ratified in 1804), I would be vice president.”
Rubish previously faced classmate Jazmine Hill for the title of Republicratic presidential nominee.
