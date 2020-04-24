Spring Clean-up Week is May 11-15
Spring clean-up week in Wahpeton is still on. Clean up week is scheduled for the week of May 11-15 for city of Wahpeton residents. Waste Management will pick up items on the boulevards for all single family or duplex residences only. Pickup will be on your normal garbage pickup day.
If you have any questions about what items are allowed, please feel free to contact Waste Management at 642-8797.
Richland 44 Foundation to award $430,000 in scholarships
COLFAX, N.D. — The Richland 44 Foundation announced Friday, April 24 that they will provide a $10,000 scholarship to all graduating seniors who have successfully completed three out of four of their high school years through the Richland 44 School District and are enrolled, accepted or considering pursuing continuing education at an accredited post-secondary institution. These scholarships encompass graduates from 2019 and forward.
“The Hendrickson Scholarship, in memory of Lauritz and Marie Hendrickson and Darrel and Betty Hendrickson, will provide significant scholarship opportunities to not just 2020 seniors but to all graduating seniors from Richland 44 for many decades to come,” said Dr. Britney Gandhi, Richland 44 superintendent. “This opportunity could potentially tip the scales for those individuals uncertain if they will have the resources to attend college.”
In addition to current and future graduating seniors, there are scholarship opportunities for Richland 44 graduates as far back as the class of 2016.
“The foundation board decided that the graduating class of 2016 would start receiving the scholarship as that is when the generous bequest from Mr. Hendrickson was made,” Gandhi said. “Those graduates from 2016-2018 can apply for a one-time grant in the amount of $2,500.”
The scholarship applications can be found at www.richland44foundation.weebly.com.
American Cancer Society offering resources during pandemic
As the COVID-19 crisis grows larger every day, cancer patients – many of whom already have compromised immune systems – are more vulnerable than ever. We at the American Cancer Society want to ensure that cancer patients, their caregivers and loved ones, know we are here for them during this difficult time.
Information is a critically important resource right now. We’re continually updating our website with the latest information and guidance for cancer patients from our public health experts. Please visit www.cancer.org/coronavirus to learn more, or call us 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 1-800-227-2345. We are also available via Live Chat at cancer.org and will be adding video-conferencing in the near future.
Through our advocacy affiliate, ACS CAN, we are fighting for cancer patients by advocating for policies that will help ease the increased burden created by the pandemic. Learn more at www.fightcancer.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.