Waiver of student meal fees
The USDA has granted a state-wide waiver of all student meal fees. The waived fees will take effect Monday, Sept. 21 at St. Mary’s School in Breckenridge, Minnesota.
This applies to ALL students, K-Grade 8, enrolled at St. Mary’s School.
Students will be provided breakfast and lunch, free of charge, Monday through Friday.
This grant will be in effect until Dec. 31, 2020 or until USDA funds are depleted. Should funds run out, we will notify families so they can plan accordingly.
Local student graduates from Bemidji State University
BEMIDJI, Minn. – Bailey Gerbracht from Wahpeton graduated with a bachelor of science from Bemidji State University in Bemidji, Minnesota, at the conclusion of the Spring 2020 semester.
Bemidji State University, located amid the lakes and forests of northern Minnesota, occupies a wooded campus along the shore of Lake Bemidji.
At Bemidji State University, we educate people to lead inspired lives. BSU's Shared Fundamental Values include civic engagement and leadership, international and multicultural understanding, belief in the power of liberal arts, and environmental stewardship. BSU is a Minnesota State university. For more, visit bemidjistate.edu or find us at BemidjiState on your favorite social media networks.
NDSCS to participate in virtual ceremony to sign memorandum of understanding
Representatives of North Dakota State College of Science and other higher education members of the Community College Alliance for Agriculture Advancement (C2A3) and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resource Conservation Service (NRCS) will hold a virtual ceremony to sign a national memorandum of understanding.
Guest speakers invited to speak include:
• U.S. House of Representatives Agriculture Committee Chair Collin Peterson of Minnesota
• NRCS Acting Chief Kevin Norton
• Representatives from C2A3 The event takes place at 11:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 21, 2020 via Zoom at https://minnstate.zoom.us/j/93499101257
NRCS and its state agencies are partnering with member institutions of the Alliance to support hands-on student learning in the field, to develop future conservation-minded farmers and ranchers, and to cultivate more graduates interested in pursuing careers with NRCS.
The C2A3 is a collaboration of nine Midwest community colleges across eight states who have joined together to provide quality education, training and demonstrations to future farm producers and agriculture service providers. Members of the Alliance partner to share resources, faculty expertise, curriculum and tools to advance agriculture in their regions.
To learn more, go online to agalliance.net.
Statewide educational LGBTQ+ Summit to be held
A statewide educational summit on LGBTQ+ issues will be held online in October to help promote unity between all LGBTQ+ organizations and individuals around the state interested in advocacy and action.
The third annual North Dakota LGBTQ+ Summit will be held virtually on October 2-4, 2020, and will include keynote speakers, breakout sessions, and more to get members of North Dakota's LGBTQ+ community more involved. Topics include: "Transition in the Military," "LGBTQ youth mental health and suicidality," "How Bostock Created Historic LGBTQ+ Protections in North Dakota", "Transitioning with the Family," and more.
Panelists and guest speakers include: Ming Wong, Supervising Helpline Attorney at the National Center for Lesbian Rights; Troy Stevenson, The Trevor Project; Alexandria Holder, an LGBTQ+ Military Advocate; and Joshua Boschee, North Dakota House of Representatives.
Sponsors for the event include: Dakota OutRight (Bismarck), North Dakota Human Rights Coalition (statewide), Red River Rainbow Seniors (Fargo), Pride Collective (Fargo-Moorhead), Williston Rainbow Rendezvous (Williston), Magic City Equality (Minot), the Equality Federation, the National Center for Lesbian Rights, and the Trevor Project.
