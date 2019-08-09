Department of Revenue offers tips for property tax refund filers ahead of Aug.15 deadline
ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Revenue reminds homeowners and renters to file for their 2017 property tax refund before it expires on Aug. 15, 2019. Claims for 2018 property tax refunds can also be filed on or before Aug. 15, 2019, though those claims for refund do not expire until next August.
Taxpayers should keep these tips in mind as they file for property tax refunds.
• Find out if you qualify for a property tax refund. Renters and homeowners that meet certain household income requirements may be eligible.
• Homeowners can file for free. Eligible homeowners can use the department’s electronic filing system to file their property tax refund for free.
• Include the right information. Renters should make sure to include their Certificate of Rent Paid form issued by their landlord in January. Homeowners should make sure to use the information from their property tax statements issued by their county each spring.
• Direct deposit. Direct deposit is the most secure way to get your refund. Make sure your banking information is active and up-to-date when filing your return.
• Track your refund. You can track where your property tax refund is in the process by using the Where’s My Refund? system. The system will show you which of the four stages your refund is in and whether you need to take any action to allow us to complete the processing of your refund. You will see the date your refund was issued when it is finished processing.
Each tax return is different and we review every return to verify the information on the return. Returns may take longer to review and process than in prior years because of the increase in attempted refund fraud, so do not spend your refund until you see the money in your bank account.
The department will take the time necessary to review property tax returns to make sure taxpayer dollars are not getting into the hands of criminals through scams, stolen personal information, and identity theft.
Corteva Agriscience to host food drive and picnic
Corteva Agriscience, formerly Pioneer Brand Seeds, will hold a food drive and picnic to benefit the Richland Wilkin Food Pantry from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21. Bring three canned food items or any cash donation to take part. Corteva is located at 17835 Highway 13, Wahpeton.
