Wahpeton Police remind citizens to be vigilant
WAHPETON — In the wake of reported home burglaries, the Wahpeton Police Department is encouraging residents take proactive measures.
Home and property owners are advised to ask their neighbors to keep on eye on belongings while they are away. People watching out for their neighbors are also strongly advised to contact law enforcement immediately if a break in is occurring.
“Give us a call as soon as you can,” Wahpeton Police Chief Scott Thorsteinson said. “Calling in the moment gives us a chance to respond quickly. We will continue to investigate from all angles.”
Residents are reminded: if you see something, say something.
Ton mile fee refund process explained
On March 24, 2020, Governor Doug Burgum signed an Executive Order removing spring weight restrictions on state highways. This order will result in purchasers receiving a refund on permits for ton mile fees on spring weight restrictions for loads starting on or after March 24. Haulers who purchased an oversize permit with a start date of March 24, 2020 or later, that incurred ton mile fees due to spring weight restrictions will automatically receive a refund. The refund could take up to two weeks to process. Contact NDHP Permits for questions about these refunds by emailing ndhppermits@nd.gov or calling (701) 328-2621.
NDDOT has many services available online for state residents
The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) has many services available online for residents who wish to conduct driver license or motor vehicle business without visiting an office.
Motor Vehicle and Driver License items you can do online at www.dot.nd.gov:
• Renew motor vehicle registration.
• Renew a driver’s license for operating a standard vehicle or motorcycle online, if over 21 and under the age of 65 and you don’t want a REAL ID.
• Change your address on your driver’s license.
• Replace a lost, stolen or damaged ND license.
• Replace a vertical driver license after you are 21 to a horizontal driver license.
• Schedule an appointment to get a REAL ID. Online renewal is not applicable when obtaining a REAL ID.
• Schedule a driving test.
• Schedule an appointment to renew a ND license, permit, or ID card.
For more information about driver license and motor vehicle services, please visit our website at www.dot.nd.gov or call our toll-free number 1-855-NDROADS (637-6237).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.