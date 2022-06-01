Wahpeton sealcoat project begins Thursday
WAHPETON — The contractor for the 2022 sealcoat project plans to start work at 7 a.m. Thursday, June 2. Residents that live along the streets listed below are requested to not park their vehicles on the street from Thursday, June 2 through Friday, June 3. The contractor will be posting no parking signs.
The streets are:
Third Street South, from Dakota Avenue to the railroad tracks, and from Third Avenue South to Seventh Avenue South.
Fifth Street South, from the dead end to Fourth Avenue South.
Fourth Avenue South, from the levee to Sixth Street South.
Fifth Avenue South, from Center Street to Fourth Street South.
Center Street, from Fifth Avenue South to Seventh Avenue South.
Seventh Avenue South, from the levee to Sixth Street South.
First Street South, from Dakota Avenue to the railroad tracks, and from Fifth Avenue South to Seventh Avenue South.
Eighth Avenue South, from Sixth Street South to the dead end.
If you have any questions, please feel free to contact the city of Wahpeton at 701-642-6565.
Property owners reminded of mowing requirement
WAHPETON — City Ordinance No. 929 requires that property owners mow grass, noxious weeds, etc. before they reach 8 inches in height. Failure to do so will result in the city mowing and billing or assessing the charges to the property. The property owner will be charged the actual cost of mowing and a $50 surcharge per time. Property owners may also be fined. If you have any questions, please feel free to contact the city of Wahpeton at 701-642-6565.
Agency educates about programs that can pay family members to assist individuals with physical disabilities
BISMARCK, N.D. – When loved ones need support to continue living at home in the community, family members often pitch in to provide needed help. Did you know that in North Dakota, a spouse or other adult family member can be paid for providing authorized services, which enable persons with physical disabilities who reside in the same household with them to live at home in the community?
Individuals can learn more about family personal care and family home care services by participating by phone or online in a Thursday, June 2 webinar, from 12 to 12:30 p.m. CT. North Dakota Department of Human Services’ Adult and Aging Services team members will provide an overview of the services, general eligibility requirements and funding information.
Family personal care and family home care services are provided by a spouse or other family member who is enrolled as a qualified service provider. The care provided can include help with bathing, dressing, eating and other personal needs.
To learn more, individuals can join the webinar by phone at 701-328-0950, Conference ID 676 451 010#. Details about joining online via mobile device or computer can be found in the event flyer posted online at www.nd.gov/dhs/services/adultsaging/.
Details about other upcoming webinars, including the Thursday, June 23 webinar on supported employment, transitional living and adult residential services, as well as recordings of past informational webinars are available on the division’s webpage at www.nd.gov/dhs/services/adultsaging/.
To find long-term services and support, contact North Dakota’s Aging and Disability Resource Link toll-free at 855-462-5465, 711 (TTY), email carechoice@nd.gov, or apply for services online at https://carechoice.nd.assistguide.net/.
