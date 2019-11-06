Minn-Dak Farmers Co-op investigating odor
WAHPETON, N.D. — From Minn-Dak Farmers Cooperative: We are investigating two potential sources of odors being generated from Minn-Dak Farmers Cooperative (MDFC). The odors are not typical of odors that may be generated during the processing campaign. As soon as the root cause is determined, we will take immediate steps to resolve the situation to the best of our ability. We apologize to all for the odors being generated and will provide another update as more is known about root cause, and what can be done to resolve the situation.
Wahpeton High School holiday lefse sales
Wahpeton High School will have holiday lefse sales. No presales, sold on a first-come, first-serve basis. Small, 12 sheets, is $20. Large, 25 sheets, is $42.
Pickup from 4-6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21 or until gone, at the VoAg building on the north side of the high school.
No Christmas sales this year.
NDCF announces new Community Foundations
Bismarck, N.D. — The North Dakota Community Foundation (NDCF) will join in a nationwide celebration, November 12-18, to recognize the increasingly important role that community foundations play in fostering collaboration and improving the quality of life for residents in their area.
As a part of Community Foundation Week, NDCF is supporting the National Philanthropy Day activities in Fargo on November 14, to honor philanthropic leaders across the state.
NDCF currently administers community endowment funds for 67 local community foundations in North Dakota, including the most recent additions in 2019: the Mercer County Community Foundation, the Hazelton-Moffit-Braddock “Uncle T’s” Community Foundation, and the Powers Lake Community Foundation.
Community foundations at NDCF in this part of the state include
• the Lisbon Community Endowment Fund, established in 1981,
• the Richland Wilkin Community Foundation, established in 1985,
• the Kindred Area Community Foundation, established in 2005,
• the Fairmount Community Endowment Fund, established in 2011,
• the Enderlin Area Community Endowment Fund, established in 2014,
• the Milnor Community Foundation, established in 2015, and
• the Hankinson Community Endowment Fund, established in 2017.
Each community foundation at NDCF has an advisory committee made up of community residents that recommend grant awards to the projects and programs they believe will make the most significant impact in their area. They also lead fundraising efforts to help grow their funds for the future.
The State of North Dakota encourages donors to direct their philanthropic dollars toward qualified North Dakota endowment funds such as the community foundations at NDCF by offering a 40 percent State Tax Credit on certain gifts.
