Road closure for fire hose testing
Effective Wednesday, July 29 and the morning of Thursday, July 30, Fifth Street South in Wahpeton will be closed to through traffic between the railroad tracks and Third Avenue South. A contractor will be doing annual fire hose testing in the roadway.
Travelers are advised to use caution in the vicinity of the work zone and use alternative routes.
If you have any questions, please feel free to contact the City of Wahpeton at 642-8448.
NDDOT expands online scheduling for Motor Vehicle appointments
The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) expanded their services and is now offering online appointment scheduling for motor vehicle services at branch offices across the state.
Part of the NDDOT Smart Restart included providing in person services by appointment only. To make an appointment visit the NDDOT website or call 1-855-633-6835.
Online scheduling is new for the Motor Vehicle branch offices and another way for NDDOT to meet our customers’ needs while saving them time.
Local Motor Vehicle branch offices throughout the state are offering a variety of services. For a complete list of motor vehicle branch offices and services available visit www.dot.nd.gov.
Motor vehicle services such as license plates and titling can also be done by mailing in paperwork. Vehicle renewals can be done online, at a self-service kiosk, drop box or by mail.
