NDSCS to begin 117th academic year Aug. 26
WAHPETON, N.D. — North Dakota State College of Science fall semester classes will begin Monday, Aug. 26 at 4 p.m. for all students in Wahpeton, Fargo and online. Students who are not yet enrolled for fall semester can still do so by contacting the Enrollment Services office at 701-671-2521.
Opening weekend events in Wahpeton will kick off on Saturday, Aug. 24 when residence halls open. New student orientation, an annual series of events designed to help students connect to the College community and establish positive and healthy habits, will take place from Aug. 24-30 and will include outdoor evening activities for new and returning students.
These events will include:
• August 24, 9 — 11 p.m.: Outdoor Movie on The Oval
• August 25, 9 p.m. – 12 a.m.: Street Dance in Lot 2 north of Old Main with music provided by a disc jockey
• August 26, 9 — 11 p.m.: Glow Volleyball and other Glow Games on The Oval with music provided by a disc jockey
Area North Dakota students named to NDSU Summer Dean’s List
Fargo, N.D. – Area North Dakota students were among the 190 North Dakota State University students to be placed on the summer 2019 dean’s list.
A student must earn a 3.50 grade point average or higher and be enrolled in at least nine class credits to qualify for the summer list.
Hankinson — Lana J. Charvat, Nursing; Bailey L. German, Criminal Justice
Mooreton — Adam R. Peretz, History
Wahpeton — Brianna J. Close, Radiologic Sciences
Wyndmere — Michael C. Schubert, Mechanical Engineering
Duck banding in Fergus Falls
Visitors are invited to join U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service biologists on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at 9 a.m. to assist them with banding wood ducks and mallards at the Prairie Wetlands Learning Center (PWLC) in Fergus Falls.
“Here’s your chance to find out what duck banding is all about and try holding, banding, and releasing a live, wild duck,” stated Molly Stoddard, environmental educator for the PWLC.
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service staff from the Habitat and Population Evaluation Team will help visitors discover why the Service bands ducks; how their swim-in traps work; how to identify, age, and sex ducks; the best way to hold a wild duck; why a perfect band job is a must; and much more.
Upon arrival to the PWLC, visitors will meet at the amphitheater near the barn. The visitor center and Bluestem Store will be open 9-11:30 am.
All ages are welcome and everyone is advised to wear comfortable shoes and clothes and to bring cameras. Please call 218-998-4480 to sign-up for this free experience.
