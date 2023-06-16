Paving starts Monday for Loy Ave., 12th St. project

WAHPETON — Effective at 7 a.m. Monday, June 19, the contractor on the Loy Avenue and 12th Street North Reconstruction Project will begin paving 12th Street North, Wahpeton. This will include 12th Street North from 14 1/2 Avenue North to 16th Avenue North and 15th Avenue North between 11th and 12th Streets North, the city of Wahpeton stated.



