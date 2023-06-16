Paving starts Monday for Loy Ave., 12th St. project
WAHPETON — Effective at 7 a.m. Monday, June 19, the contractor on the Loy Avenue and 12th Street North Reconstruction Project will begin paving 12th Street North, Wahpeton. This will include 12th Street North from 14 1/2 Avenue North to 16th Avenue North and 15th Avenue North between 11th and 12th Streets North, the city of Wahpeton stated.
“They will also pave the top lift of pavement on Loy Avenue, Concorde Court and 12th Street between Loy Avenue and 14 1/2 Avenue North,” the city of Wahpeton stated. “This work is expected to be completed by the end of the day Wednesday, June 21.”
While the streets are being paved, no on street parking is allowed. Travelers are advised to use caution through the work zone and use alternate routes if possible. Questions can be answered by calling Wahpeton Public Works at 701-642-6565.
Principal thanks dean, teacher for efforts to improve discipline
WAHPETON — The number of detention hours assigned to Wahpeton High School students dropped dramatically in the 2022-2023 education year. A total of 946 hours were assigned, or approximately 2.5 hours per student, down from the 1,711.5 hours, or approximately 4.4 hours per student, assigned in the 2021-2022 education year.
Principal Ned Clooten, speaking at a Wednesday, June 14 meeting of the Wahpeton School Board, said his school did not change its protocol. However, the addition of English teacher Dr. David Woods II as a dean of students and English teacher Amanda Lunsetter providing continuity and consistency as the detention teacher were deemed to have had “a great impact.”
“As a staff, we wanted to be under 900 detention hours for this year,” Clooten said. “While we are just short of that goal, we are greatly pleased.”
The 2022-2023 education year also saw a significant decrease in the total number of student tardiness incidents. There 3,832 total incidents. The 2021-2022 year included 6,538 total incidents. The number of students with more than 40 tardies dropped by more than half in 2022-2023, to 22 out of 375 total students. Forty-six out of 392 total students had more than 40 recorded tardies in 2021-2022.
Fort Abercrombie State Historic Site continues June events
FORT ABERCROMBIE, N.D. — Fort Abercrombie State Historic Site near Fargo is hosting activities in June to promote learning and fun for adults and children.
From 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, June 18, you can make your own kite. Supplies are provided. Visitors can also bring their own kites to fly on the grounds throughout the day. The Hands-on History Father’s Day Event will also feature an interactive fur trade presentation for all ages. It will be given from 2-3 p.m. by staff member Lexa Klein. Children must be accompanied by an adult.
Fort Abercrombie is a state historic site managed by the State Historical Society of North Dakota. Summer hours are daily from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., with guided tours available. Admission is $8 for adults and $3 for youth. For more information or to arrange a group tour, contact Site Supervisor Lenny Krueger at 701-553-8513.