Police chief continues to stress immediate reporting of burglaries
Wahpeton Police Chief Scott Thorsteinson, confirming a home burglary occurred in the city’s northwest side between Oct. 9-12, 2020, again reminds residents to contact law enforcement first and immediately.
Items originally suspected to be gone from the residence were later found, Thorsteinson said. Losses incurred from the burglary were much less than believed. The residents were not home. Thorsteinson declined to discuss the burglar’s possible means of entry or path of action in the home.
“People need to be vigilant and alert,” he said. “We need them to be quicker observers and reporters.”
Wahpeton Middle Schools sets conference schedule
Parent/teacher conferences for Wahpeton Middle School will be held by Zoom from 3:45-9:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020. All conferences have a scheduled time and a link and code were emailed Friday, Oct. 16 to all parents, Superintendent Rick Jacobson said.
Zoom links will be emailed to all parents by the teachers the week of Monday, Oct. 26. Students can also find the links on Schoology.
For questions or assistance in scheduling a conference, call the school office at 701-642-6687.
Wahpeton High Schools sets conference schedule
Parent/teacher conferences for Wahpeton High School are scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020. Due to COVID-19, the school will not be hosting in-person conferences.
Conferences will be held either virtually or over the phone. Parents can go to https://www.ptcfast.com/schools/Wahpeton_High_School to sign up for a timeslot.
Anyone with questions can call 701-642-2604.
