Public can vote on Sanford Clinic’s holiday decorations
Departments at Sanford Clinic in Wahpeton have decorated for the holidays and are asking their patients and visitors to vote online for their favorite. To vote by Tuesday, Dec. 24, visit https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/Z762BYX. Limit one vote per person.
Angel Tax Credits still available
The Minnesota Angel Tax Credit (ATC) is an essential investment in Minnesota’s economy and the future. The ATC provides a 25 percent tax credit to investors or investment funds that make equity investments in startup companies focused on high technology, new proprietary technology, or a new proprietary product, process or service in specified fields, Deputy Commissioner Kevin McKinnon said.
It also stimulates private investments in emerging Minnesota businesses to promote innovation and encourages high-paying job creation. As of Tuesday, Dec. 10, there is $750,000 in credits remaining for 2019 – so there’s still time to participate, but the cutoff date for investments to qualify for the credit is Tuesday, Dec. 31.
The program will not operate in 2020, but will be back the following year. The Minnesota Legislature authorized $10 million in tax credits for 2019, with another $10 million in 2021. Half of the funding each year is reserved for minority, women and veteran owned and managed businesses, as well as businesses located in Greater Minnesota.
More than 1,500 jobs and thousands of contractor positions have resulted from investments incentivized by the tax credit. The minimum qualifying investment is $10,000 for non-targeted businesses, and $7,500 for women/minority/veteran and Greater Minnesota businesses.
To apply for the tax credit, visit https://mn.gov/deed/business/financing-business/tax-credits/angel-tax-credit/.
