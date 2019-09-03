North Dakota man injured in I-94 semi rollover
A Kenworth semi was traveling east on I-94 at CR 88 in Fergus Falls Township, Minnesota, Monday morning when it went off the road and rolled onto it’s side in the median, the Minnesota State Patrol reported.
The driver, Eddie Carrol, 49, of Northwood, North Dakota, was the lone occupant in the accident, which happened just after 5 a.m. Sept. 2. He was transported by Ringdahl Ambulance to Lake Region Healthcare in Fergus Falls, where he was treated and released for a leg injury.
State Fair event highlights new state bee designation
State officials, bee experts and a free limited edition commemorative poster highlighted a special state bee event Aug. 29 at the Department of Natural Resources’ exhibit at the Minnesota State Fair.
The event celebrated the benefits of designating the rusty patched bumblebee, a federally endangered species, as the Minnesota state bee.
In May, Gov. Tim Walz signed the measure authored by Rep. Rick Hansen and approved by the 2019 Legislature.
Designating a state bee helps protect the rusty patched bumblebee and other pollinators in Minnesota.
Pollinators are vital to a healthy environment. Honey bees and other pollinators contribute millions of dollars to Minnesota’s agricultural economy. They also help maintain the health of plants that stabilize the soil and prevent erosion, buffer waterways, store carbon and provide habitat for other wildlife.
To help pollinators, people can:
Plant a variety of flowers, especially those that are native to an area.
Keep gardens blooming all season long. Choose plants that provide pollen and nectar in the spring, summer and fall.
Provide nesting sites by allowing dead branches and logs to remain, leaving bare earth for ground-nesting insects or installing bee nesting blocks.
Reduce the use of pesticides.
Become a citizen scientist and help researchers collect data about pollinators and their habitat.
Tell friends and family about pollinators and inspire them to take action.
A list of pollinator resources is available on the DNR website.
