Ruby’s Pop Up Pantry is Monday, Feb. 24
The next Ruby’s Pop Up Pantry will be on Monday, February 24th at Inspiration Church, 1130 N. Main St. Breckenridge.
Participants are to bring a $20 donation for an abundance of food. Please bring plastic totes for the food. Registration is at 5 p.m. and the distribution starts at 6 p.m.
There are no income guidelines. Ruby’s Pop Up Pantry is open to anyone who is hungry. Participants are encouraged to bring a friend.
Local student selected to University of Minnesota Twin Cities Dean’s List
Tannis Anderson, Senior, Col of Food, Agr & Nat Res Sci, of Christine, North Dakota, has been named to the 2019 fall semester Dean’s List at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities. To qualify for the Dean’s List, a student must complete 12 or more letter-graded credits while attaining a 3.66 grade point average.
Campbell-Tintah High School’s Blood Drive Brings in 13 Volunteers
Campbell, MN – Campbell-Tintah High School hosted a blood drive with Vitalant, formerly United Blood Services, on Feb. 19 at Campbell-Tintah High School which helped collect a total of 10 units of blood products for patients in need.
A total of 13 individuals volunteered to donate blood and eight individuals were able to donate at the Vitalant blood drive on Feb. 19. A total of two donors also came forward to donate Power Red Cells (2RBC) which collects two units of red blood cells while returning platelets, plasma and a saline solution back to the donor. There were two people who volunteered for the first time.
Vitalant expressed their gratitude to Jamie Pohl, who coordinated the drive, and National Honor Society which sponsored the blood drive.
Donors can make a convenient appointment to give blood at www.bloodhero.com or by calling 877-25-VITAL. The next blood drive at this location is planned to be held on: June 17, 2020.
Red River Area Sportsmen’s Club highlights
• 249 children fished in the Neil Heitkamp Ice Fishing Derby.
• North Dakota hunter education classes start at Hughes Shelter Monday, March 23
