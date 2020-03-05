Wahpeton Public Schools Spring Break
The Wahpeton Public Schools will not be in session Friday, March 13 for Spring Break. Classes will resume at the regular time Monday, March 16.
American Family Insurance agency owner Zaun earns top honor
Darin Zaun, an American Family Insurance agency owner in Wahpeton, has been recognized for providing an outstanding customer experience under the American Star Excellence in Customer Experience Certification Program.
“At American Family Insurance, we understand our customers deserve an exceptional and consistently outstanding experience, day in and day out, and our agency owners are on the front lines, honoring that commitment,” said Ann Hamilton, American Family Insurance customer experience vice president. “The select group of agency owners who have attained the American Star Excellence in Customer Experience Certification have, according to their customers, consistently provided that outstanding experience and service that makes them clearly stand out among other insurance providers.”
The service excellence distinction was determined through an evaluation process conducted under guidelines established through the company’s American Star Excellence in Customer Experience Certification Program. The process consists of a customer satisfaction survey which measures customers’ overall experience with their current American Family Insurance agency owner. Zaun has been an agency owner for American Family since January 1995. His agency office is located at 97 Dakota Ave., Wahpeton.
Minnesota hemp growers and processors must apply by March 31 for 2020 season
Those wanting to grow or process hemp in Minnesota in 2020 must apply for a license with the Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) by March 31.
This is the fifth year of the state’s Industrial Hemp Program. Last year, 550 people held licenses to grow or process hemp. Over 7,300 acres and 400,000 indoor square feet were planted in Minnesota.
The online application for growers and processors can be found on the MDA website at www.mda.state.mn.us/industrialhemp. Along with the online form, first-time applicants need to submit fingerprints and pass a criminal background check.
