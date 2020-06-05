Miss North Dakota Earth 2020 will be at Blue Goose Day
Miss North Dakota Earth 2020, Lauren Cannon, will be a special guest at Blue Goose Day Saturday, June 6, to share her conservation message.
She joins in on the mission of the Miss Earth USA organization — a woman empowering others to be a voice for environmental responsibility. For the year of 2020, her platform, “With the Wild,” centers around endangered species and their importance to the Earth. She educates others on how we can work together to help restore endangered populations by becoming more aware of how we impact their daily lives.
Through community action, she embodies the spirit of hope for the species that need a voice. Lauren will be competing for the national title of Miss Earth USA in August.
DWU releases graduation list
MITCHELL, S.D. – Despite the postponement of Dakota Wesleyan University’s original commencement date of May 3, 2020, due to COVID-19, the university conferred 163 degrees to graduating students – 146 bachelor’s degrees, 16 master’s degrees and one associate degree.
The university has rescheduled its commencement ceremony for fall 2019, spring 2020 and summer 2020 graduates for 1 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at the Mitchell High School Performing Arts Center, in the Ron and Sheilah Gates Auditorium.
Local student Jennifer Tyler, Wahpeton, North Dakota, earned a master of business administration degree in strategic leadership.
Free Small Business Webinar offered June 9
FARGO, ND – The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) and its resource partners are offering a free Social Media Webinar on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Registration is requested.
Christy Dauer, Program Manager for the North Dakota Women’s Business Center East and Kirsten Berger, Marketing & Communications Coordinator for the North Dakota Women’s Business Center will provide action-packed takeaways for your small business social media. The webinar will start with an introduction to the most popular channels for business and will end with question and answer time.
For more information or to register, visit http://ow.ly/k6N250zZUyI or contact the North Dakota Women’s Business Center at 701-223-0707 or info@ctbnd.com.
This workshop is part of a series of “Business Builders Workshops” which are monthly workshops offered by SBA and its Resource Partners: North Dakota Small Business Development Centers, North Dakota Women's Business Center, Veterans Business Outreach Center of the Dakotas, and SCORE Mentors.
