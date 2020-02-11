Community Easter Cantata rehearsals begin
Rehearsals for the Barnesville Area Community Easter Cantata Choir will begin at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Barnesville, Minnesota. Practices will be held on Thursday evenings at 7 p.m. and Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. Performances are planned for March 29, April 2, and April 5, times and locations to be announced. The choral will be under the direction of Julie Jerger and accompanied by Sharon Fangsrud. All area singers are encouraged to join us.
The Annual Women’s Lenten Retreat March 14
The Annual Women’s Lenten Retreat, sponsored by the Diocesan Council of Catholic Women, will be held Saturday, March 14 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 2875 10th Ave. NE., Sauk Rapids, Minnesota. “Saints Within Us” is the theme. The speaker in the morning is Melanie Micklebust.
Registration starts at 8:30 a.m. followed by the speaker, rosary, mass and lunch followed by Q and A, “The Saints” by diocesan priests, Fr. Tom Knoblach and Fr. Ralph Zimmerman. Closing prayer at 2:15 p.m.
The cost is $15 before March 1, late registration and walk ins, $20. The church is handicapped accessible. Registration should be sent to Marlyce Plant, 2293 Pinecone Rd.. Sartell, MN 56377. For information visit “http://www.stclouddccw.org” or email::stclouddiocesanccw@gmail.com” 320-282-9941 All are welcome!
Lake Bemidji State Park to sponsor 6th Annual Northland Fat Bike Rally
The “race” is on for fat bike enthusiasts at the 6th Annual Northland Fat Bike Rally at Lake Bemidji State Park on Saturday, March 7, from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
The main event begins at 11 a.m. with a mass start on Lake Bemidji and then bikers head into Lake Bemidji State Park and up the Rocky Point Trail. Both 10K and 28K routes will be offered.
The rally is not just for experienced fat-tire bikers. Anyone interested in this winter sport can ride the course, check out various fat bikes, and learn about the sport by talking with fat bike experts. The Friends of Lake Bemidji State Park will offer food and refreshments at the visitor center.
Participants must have at least 3.8-inch tires and must wear a helmet.
For more information on the bike rally, contact Lake Bemidji State Park at 218-308-2300, or visit the Northland Fat Bike Rally Facebook page. For more information about fat bike opportunities at Minnesota state parks and trails, visit mndnr.gov/fatbike.
