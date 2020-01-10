Musical Art Club recalls holiday singing
Musical Art Club met Monday, Jan. 6, at Grace Lutheran Church in Breckenridge, Minnesota. The meeting was conducted by Videll Ahrens, president. Twelve members were present.
The club sang Christmas carols the evening of Dec. 9 at St. Francis Home and Twin Town Villa, both Breckenridge, and Leach Home, Wahpeton. Several members participated in cantata presentations in the Twin Towns and area. Appreciation was expressed to Daily News Media for pictures of club members caroling during the holiday season.
The club’s annual concert and scholarships fundraiser was set for at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 3.
Co-hostesses for the Monday, Jan. 20 meeting will be Lola Patnoude and Sarah Tolbert. The next business meeting is scheduled for Feb. 3.
Breckenridge Library to host mental health workshop featuring Prairie St. John’s
MOORHEAD, MINN. — The Breckenridge Public Library will host a workshop presented by Prairie St. John’s therapist Jeana Scheffler, MS, LAPCC, offering solutions for managing emotions during the tough winter months. Scheffler will share signs and symptoms to watch for and effective ways to battle the winter blues.
Battling the Winter Blues is scheduled at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16 at the Breckenridge Public Library, 205 7th St. N., and is open to the public and offered free of charge.
Lake Agassiz Regional Library is a consolidated public library system comprised of 13 branch libraries and nine LINK sites serving the residents of seven counties in northwest Minnesota. For more information on this and other LARL events and services, contact the Lake Agassiz Regional Library office at 218-233-3757 or online at www.larl.org.
When weather conditions change, so should your driving
Driving in the winter can be harrowing. Snow, sleet and ice can lead to hazardous road conditions that challenge even the most experienced driver. The North Dakota Safety Council reminds drivers that, when weather conditions change, so should your driving.
By getting your car ready for winter and using these simple tips, you can stay safe on the road this winter:
1. Use winter tires, not all-season tires
2. Do NOT use your cruise control
3. Never brake or accelerate in a turn, adjust speed before any turn
4. Increase your following distances to 8 to 10 seconds
5. Avoid using your parking brake to slow or stop
6. Check the weather before you travel and stock your car with a sufficient winter survival kit
7. If necessary, cancel your travel or go on a different day
For more safety tips and a checklist of what to include in your survival kit go to www.ndsc.org.
