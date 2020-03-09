Wahpeton Public Schools set parent-teacher conference times
Parent-teacher conferences for Wahpeton Middle School will be held from 3:45-9:30 p.m. Thursday, March 19 in the Wahpeton High School commons. Wahpeton High School’s conferences have been scheduled for 3:45-9:30 p.m. Thursday, March 19 in Wahpeton High School’s gymnasium.
Dale attends mayors’ meeting in Bismarck
WAHPETON — Mayor Steve Dale, along with city Finance Director Darcie Huwe, attended a Thursday, Feb. 27 meeting hosted by the North Dakota League of Cities. The meeting was for the mayors and administrators of the state’s largest 15 cities.
The meeting included presentations by several state agencies, including the State Water Commission and a preview of the ND Risk Assessment Map (NDRAM) too. The state is hosting a website for the public to view base level engineering LIDAR images that may show flood risk areas that are not currently within a regulatory flood plain.
The website www.ndram.swc.nd.gov provides information residents and businesses may use in making decisions about flood event preparedness.
A representative from the North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) explained the use of unmanned aircraft systems (drones) in providing condition observations for travel throughout the state, which will provide assistance (upon request) for cities and counties facing high water events in the coming months.
Joe Morrissette, director of the Office of Management and Budget, provided an overview of the changing North Dakota economy, the influences of the commodity prices of oil and gas on state revenue and the challenges of balancing projected revenues with committed expenses.
Gov. Doug Burgum addressed attendees with a focus on building a legacy for the the future of North Dakota. He explained the potential of the Legacy Fund to position North Dakota with a unique advantage by implementing five criteria to maximize the long-term impact of oil and gas revenues:
• impact to current and future generations
• regional, state, national or international influence
• leverage other financial support
• support communities, diversity the economy — don’t grow government
• one-time spending
North Dakota’s specific plan for the future needs to include smart infrastructure, smart growth tax relief and transformational legacy projects, Burgum added.
The meeting concluded with Sen. Rich Wardner, vice chair of the Legacy Fund Earnings Committee, reviewing the input gathered throughout the state on potential uses of the Legacy Fund earnings.
Suggestions were focused primarily on infrastructure, education and continued improvements that have a meaningful impact on the quality of life in North Dakota.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.