Public Rosary Rally held in Wahpeton

WAHPETON — Approximately 25 people gathered at 12 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10 in front of St. John’s Catholic Church, Wahpeton. Father Eric Seitz led the rosary, songs and other prayers.

“A Public Rosary Rally is said as a special act of reparation for public sins, such as abortion and same sex marriage, hurled against the Immaculate Heart of Mary and the Sacred Heart of Jesus,” said Rally Captain Lucille Krump, Breckenridge, Minnesota. “This rosary will console God.”

More than 21,000 rosary rallies were simultaneously held nationwide.

