Man receives non-life threatening injuries from Abercrombie shop fire

ABERCROMBIE, N.D. — A 70-year-old man who was inside a shop that caught fire in Abercrombie, North Dakota, on Monday, Dec. 27, received non-life threatening injuries from the fire.

The fire’s cause is under investigation. It was reported at approximately 3:02 p.m. Monday, the Richland County Sheriff’s Office stated. The Abercrombie Fire Department reported to the 300 block of Fourth Avenue East in Abercrombie.

“The fire appears to have started inside the structure and was quickly contained,” the sheriff’s office stated. “The fire did not appear to spread to the structure itself.”

The injured man was transported to Essentia Health in Fargo for treatment of his injuries. He has not been identified by law enforcement.

In addition to the Abercrombie Fire Department, which is investigating the fire, Ambulance Service Inc. of Breckenridge, Minnesota, responded.

Fargo man injured in Richland County collision

KINDRED, N.D. — A two-vehicle crash that happened just before 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28 in Richland County, North Dakota, injured a Fargo male.

Frederick Ista, 42, was taken to Sanford Medical Center, Fargo, by Kindred Ambulance. He was driving a pickup at the time of the accident, which occurred at the junction of county roads 2 and 81. Ista received non-life threatening injuries.

Morgan Lenoue, 26, Breckenridge, Minnesota, was driving an SUV at the time of the accident. She was not injured. The SUV slid through the intersection and collided with Ista’s pickup. Both vehicles were totalled and had to be towed from the scene, the Richland County Sheriff’s Office reported.

The crash remains under investigation. Responding at the scene were the sheriff’s office, North Dakota Highway Patrol, Kindred Ambulance and Christine Fire Department, Christine, North Dakota.

