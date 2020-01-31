Wahpeton Public Schools announces kindergarten registration dates
WAHPETON — Registration for kindergarten for the 2020-2021 school year, Wahpeton Public Schools, will be held during the week of Monday, Feb. 10.
On Monday, Feb. 10 and Tuesday, Feb. 11, registration will be held from 7:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. at Zimmerman Elementary, 508 Ninth St. N. in Wahpeton.
On Wednesday, Feb. 12 and Thursday, Feb. 13, registration will be held from 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m. at Zimmerman Elementary.
Please bring the child’s birth certificate. The child must be five years old by Aug. 1, 2020 to enter kindergarten.
Wyndmere student receives ND American Legion scholarships
WEST FARGO, N.D. — Jack Manstrom, a student at Wyndmere Public School in Wyndmere, North Dakota, placed fourth in the North Dakota American Legion High School Oratorical Scholarship contest.
Manstrom received $600 in scholarships. The competition was held during the American Legion’s winter conference in Bismarck, North Dakota.
South Dakota State University announces dean’s list
BROOKINGS, S.D. — The following students have been named to the dean’s list for academic excellence after the fall 2019 semester at South Dakota State University:
Amy Bakken, Breckenridge, Minnesota, College of Arts, Humanities and Social Services
Kyla Diaz, Breckenridge, Jerome J. Lohr College of Engineering
Georgia Hirschey, Breckenridge, College of Natural Sciences
Tylee Irwin, Wahpeton, College of Natural Sciences
Elley Jaskowoski, Wahpeton, College of Education and Human Services
Lakin Mauch, Mooreton, North Dakota, Jerome J. Lohr College of Engineering
To earn dean’s list distinctions in SDSU’s colleges, students must have completed a minimum of 12 credits and must have earned at least a 3.5 GPA on a 4.0 scale.
