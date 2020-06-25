Fort Stevenson State Park Visitor Appreciation Event set for June 28
The North Dakota Parks & Recreation Department, under the North Dakota Smart Restart guidelines, is pleased to announce Fort Stevenson State Park’s 2020 Visitor Appreciation Event.
Sunday, June 28, visitors are offered free daily admission into Fort Stevenson State Park to experience live entertainment on the Guardhouse lawn. Visitors are encouraged to bring a lawn chair, sit back, and enjoy the music.
Featured performances include Moon Cats, playing their Americonscious Campfire Folk Music at noon, and 2 p.m. The Little Bluestems, playing a little traditional Bluegrass, Country, and Gospel at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. New this year, craft soda from Dialectic Brewing Company will be available for purchase.
Fort Stevenson State Park is located three miles South of Garrison, North Dakota.
For more information, please call the park office 701-337-5576, e-mail us at fssp@nd.gov or find us on Facebook and Instagram @fort.stevenson.
The department would like to remind visitors to follow the CDC’s guidelines on social distancing and personal hygiene while visiting the park.
The mission of the North Dakota Parks and Recreation Department is to offer a diversity of recreation opportunities and sustainably manage resources.
Cowboy Up in North Dakota this July
Take the best holiday, the best cowboys and cowgirls in the country, the best rodeo stock in the world and bring them together in one of the best rodeo states in the country and you get a Fourth of July firework show in the dirt.
The Mandan Rodeo Days Rodeo will celebrate its 141st year July 2-4 with a star-studded lineup that includes many of the top Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) and Women’s Professional Rodeo Association (WPRA) performers in the world. For three nights, the pros and regional favorites will ride, wrestle and rope, hoping to get that “big present” during “Cowboy Christmas.” Even if the four-legged athletes hope to keep them from doing so.
Nine-time PBR stock contractor of the year, Chad Berger of Mandan, North Dakota, will bring his bulls and Joe Simon of Dakota Rodeo will provide other roughstock, much of which is famous in the National Finals Rodeo circles.
In a matter of seconds, the contests will be over. Next up might be from the legendary Killdeer Mountain Roundup Rodeo in Killdeer, North Dakota, which will celebrate its 97th year July 3-4, or the 61st Towner Rodeo.
