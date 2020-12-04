American Legion Post 53 will not hold annual membership dinner
Due to the recent Minnesota Governor Executive Orders and the COVID-19 situation, Post 53 of the American Legion will not host their annual membership dinner/meeting on Dec. 18. At this time, the Post is not rescheduling this dinner.
If the situation improves, we will reconvene Jan. 12.
Libraries to offer a virtual winter storytime with take-home craft kits available
MOORHEAD, Minn. - Lake Agassiz Regional Library will offer a virtual Storytime with accompanying take-home craft kit for children ages 3-6. On Monday, Dec. 14 at 10 a.m, a Warm Winter Storytime video will premiere on the Lake Agassiz Regional Library's Facebook page (facebook.com/larlmn). Accompanying winter sweater craft kits will be available Monday, Dec. 7 and can be picked up at all Lake Agassiz Regional Library locations (larl.org/locations). The kits can be taken home and completed with instructions included. This program is offered free-of-charge with a recording of the virtual event available.
Each month, the library system plans to premiere an engaging virtual Storytime, to be held on the Lake Agassiz Regional Library's Facebook page on the second Monday of the month at 10 a.m. with an accompanying take-home craft. Daycares are invited to contact the library location near them to request kits for upcoming Storytimes in advance.
About Lake Agassiz Regional Library:
Lake Agassiz Regional Library is a consolidated public library system comprised of 13 branch libraries and nine LINK sites serving the residents of seven counties in northwest Minnesota. For more information on this and other LARL events and services, contact the Lake Agassiz Regional Library office at 218-233-3757 or online at www.larl.org.
