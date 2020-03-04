Wahpeton Booster Club meeting March 8
Wahpeton All Sports Booster Club will meet at 7 p.m. Sunday, March 8 at the Wahpeton High School Commons. The public is welcome and encouraged to attend.
Rain, snow observers needed to better forecast N.D. flood potential
A statewide citizen science network is looking for volunteers for rain and snow reporting in North Dakota.
These observers will measure rainfall, snowfall and snow depth as part of the Community Collaborative Rain, Hail and Snow (CoCoRaHS) Network. Some observers also measure the water equivalent of the snow after it melts. North Dakota has more than 300 such volunteer precipitation observers. However, only a handful of these observers are active year-round.
The likelihood for major flooding along the Red River’s main stem from Wahpeton to Pembina is greater this spring. Based on the National Weather Service’s North Central River Forecast Center, the Red River at Fargo has a greater than 95 percent chance of exceeding major flood stage. That percentage for Grand Forks and Pembina is greater than 75 percent and 95 percent, respectively.
Visit https://www.cocorahs.org/Content.aspx?page=application to learn more about joining the network.
Seasonal load restrictions added to additional highways in southwestern ND this week
Effective 7 a.m. CST, Wednesday, March 4, load restrictions will be added on additional North Dakota Highways in the southwest region of the state. Load limit restrictions will be placed on the following highways:
• South of and including Hwy 2 to the South Dakota Border
• West of and including Hwy 3 to the Montana Border
• West of Hwy 52 to the Jct of Hwy 200
• Hwy 36 to the Stutsman County Line
• Hwy 34 to the Jct of Hwy 30
• Hwy 11 to the McIntosh County Line
Motorists are encouraged to check the load restriction map daily as restrictions may change quickly due to weather. Statewide seasonal load restriction information is available by calling 511 or online at www.dot.nd.gov/travel-info. Load restriction email updates are also available at http://www.dot.nd.gov/roadreport/loadlimit/loadlimitinfo.asp.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.