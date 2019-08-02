Back to School One Stop Shop needs volunteers
Volunteers needed for the Back to School One Stop Shop supply packing on Monday, Aug. 5 and for distribution on Thursday, Aug. 8.
If you can help out, please email Colette Barton at Colette@richlandwilkincommunityfoundation.org, even if you’re available for just an hour or two.
Written driver’s license tests moved to temporary site in Fargo
Beginning Monday, Aug. 5, all written knowledge tests and Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) hazardous materials knowledge tests conducted at the North Dakota Department of Transportation’s (NDDOT) Fargo Driver’s License Office, will be moved to a temporary location.
The temporary written test site will be located at the North Dakota State College of Science Building (NDSCS) Fargo location at 1305 19th Ave N, Room 127, during renovation of the Driver’s License Office.
All other driver’s license transactions such as standard vehicle, CDL, motorcycle license renewals, REAL IDs and road tests will remain at the current Fargo office located at 503 38th St S in Fargo.
Written tests will be given on a first-come, first-serve walk-in basis at the temporary location. Customers will not be able to make appointments for written knowledge testing.
Hours of operation at the temporary knowledge-testing site will be Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. More info at dot.nd.gov or call 1-855-633-6835.
Construction on Hwys 27, 75 in Wheaton begins Aug. 5
DETROIT LAKES, Minn. – Road construction begins Monday, August 5 on Highways 27 and 75 in Wheaton. The project includes resurfacing, sidewalk improvements and accessibility upgrades in the city of Wheaton.
Crews will begin with sidewalk removals and storm sewer work at the junction of Highway 75 and Highway 27, and begin concrete work on Highway 27. Sidewalk restrictions, pedestrian detours as well as potential lane shifts and side street closures are expected for several weeks in the areas that crews are working.
Work will start on one side of the street, and upon completion, crews will switch to the other side. Businesses and residents are asked to keep the sidewalks clear ahead of concrete removal.
Upon completion of all sidewalk work, crews will resurface Highway 27 from 16th Street South to the junction with Highway 75, and Highway 75 from Fifth Avenue North to Second Avenue South. Motorists will encounter pilot cars and flaggers during paving operations.
Ti-Zack Concrete Inc., based out of Le Center, is the prime contractor for the $1.74 million project, which is expected to be completed by October, weather permitting. For more information and to sign up for project email updates, visit the project website at mndot.gov/d4/projects/wheaton.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.