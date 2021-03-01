Burgum to host Virtual Prayer Breakfast Thursday, March 11
BISMARCK, N.D. — The Sponsoring Committee and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum invite you and your friends and family to watch the 2021 Governor’s Virtual Prayer Breakfast on Thursday, March 11, 2021. The approximate one-hour free event will begin at 7 a.m. CST.
In order to participate please register at Eventbrite.com by visiting https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2021-nd-governors-virtual-prayer-breakfast-tickets-140618089491.
Subsequent to your registration, approximately one week before event, you will receive a link to connect to the live event on March 11.
We are pleased to have Arthur C. Brooks, professor at Harvard Business School, as our principal speaker. Prior to his current position he was president of the American Enterprise Institute (AEI), one of the world’s leading think tanks. He has authored 11 books, including his latest national bestseller “Love Your Enemies,” gives more than 100 speeches per year around the U.S., Europe, and Asia, and has been a professional French hornist in the United States and Spain.
Please join us for a time of fellowship and an inspiring message.
Seasonal highway load restrictions coming soon
Due to continued warm weather patterns, seasonal load restrictions may be implemented on North Dakota state highways as early as next week. Depending on weather conditions, these restrictions typically remain in effect until roadbeds have stabilized enough to carry normal traffic.
Statewide seasonal load restriction information is available by calling 511 online at NDDOT - North Dakota 511 or through our web app at ND Roads. Load restriction email updates are also available at North Dakota Department of Transportation (govdelivery.com).
