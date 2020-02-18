Blood Drive March 2 at St. Catherine’s Living Center
St. Catherine’s Living Center, at {span}1307 7th Street North in Wahpeton,{/span} will host a blood drive from 11:45 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday, March 2.
To help save a life, contact St. Catherine’s to make an appointment or visit www.vitalant.org, sponsor code: WahpetonBreck.
North Dakota Community Foundation to host ND Picnic in Arizona
The North Dakota Community Foundation (NDCF) will be hosting the 53rd annual North Dakota Picnic at Red Mountain Park in Mesa, Arizona on Sunday, March 1, 2020. The event is a gathering of anyone with North Dakota ties living either permanently or part-time in Arizona. Last year’s picnic drew an estimated 2,000 people.
The event will be held from 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Sunday, March 1 at Red Mountain Park, 7745 E. Brown Road in Mesa. It will feature polka and oldies music, classic cars on display, and a variety of vendor booths. There will be food available for purchase. The cost to attend the picnic is $5 per person.
Although there is seating available at the park, attendees are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs. For more information, visit www.NDCF.net/Picnic, www.facebook.com/ndpicnic, or contact Christi Stonecipher at (701) 222-8349 or christi@NDCF.net.
Agricultural Tile Drainage Design Workshop set for March 10
North Dakota State University Extension’s annual Tile Drainage Design Workshop is set for March 10 in Loftsgard Hall, the NDSU Department of Plant Sciences building, in Fargo.
The workshop will focus on the planning and design of agricultural tile drainage systems, including water management structures and lift stations, to meet farm profitability goals and environmental objectives. The course content is taught interactively with emphasis on group learning and ample time for discussions.
The early registration fee is $90, which includes materials and lunch. The workshop is limited to 40 participants. Due to seating limitations, on-site registration will not be available on the day of the event.
Visit https://bit.ly/2QQz9XD to register for the workshop.
