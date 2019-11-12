Chapter J PEO hears convention summary, presentation on Tanzania
Chapter J PEO held two meetings in October. The first meeting was held on Monday, Oct. 14 at Evergreen United Methodist Church with Linda Bailey serving as hostess. We heard a wonderful report from International Convention which was held in Des Moines, Iowa, Sept. 12-14. Three members from Chapter J traveled to Des Moines and attended the convention.
The second October meeting was held on Monday, Oct. 28 at Evergreen United Methodist Church with Jeanette Plummer serving as hostess. Our program for the evening was given by Mary Schradick. She gave a beautiful presentation about her travels to Tanzania, Africa.
P.E.O. is a philanthropic organization where women celebrate the advancement of women; educate women through scholarships, grants, awards, loans and stewardship of Cottey College; and motivate women to achieve their highest aspirations.
ND Women Involved in Farm Economics essay contest
ND Women Involved in Farm Economics (WIFE) is again sponsoring an essay contest for all fifth graders throughout the state. The title this year is “What is your favorite food, where does it come from and why do you like it?”
Students can write or type up to 100 words on one side of a sheet of paper. On the back side they should write their full name and address, age, and school name. Winners will get cash prizes and personalized certificates.
Entries can be mailed to Marlene Kouba, 6160 105th Ave SW, Regent, ND 58650. They must be postmarked by Saturday, Dec. 14.
Veterans Honor Flight sets next flight for April
The Veterans Honor Flight of North Dakota/Minnesota is pleased to announce the dates for the next flight. As you know, we take veterans to Washington, D.C. free of charge to see the memorials built to honor their service and sacrifices. Preference is given to WWII veterans, Korean War veterans and those veterans who are terminally ill (from any service era).
The next flight will depart Hector International Airport in Fargo on Sunday, April 26, 2020 at 8 a.m. and will return on Monday, April 27, 2020 at 7:50 p.m. Approximately 90 veterans will be on board.
We continue to take all applications from veterans who have served up through 1959. We know that all your contributions to our country are important, so we do not care if you served stateside, overseas, or even what your job was. Please apply if you meet the date criteria.
Applications can be found at veteranshonorflightofndmn.org, email veteranshonorflightofndmn@gmail.com, or call 218-28HONOR (218-284-6667) with questions.
