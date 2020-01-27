NDSU Extension offers youth gardening grants
FARGO — Grants of up to $1,000 for youth gardening projects are available through North Dakota State University Extension. Approximately 50 projects are supported across the state each year.
Funds may be used to purchase gardening supplies (tools, soil, seeds, plants or containers) and educational supplies. Schools, 4-H clubs, church groups and other youth organizations are encouraged to apply.
More than 3,300 youth participated in Junior Master Gardener projects in 2019. These projects included starting school gardens, beautifying schools and parks, constructing raised beds for the elderly and growing food for local food pantries.
“We want to help kids learn about gardening and get active in serving their community,” said Tom Kalb, NDSU Extension horticulturist.
For more information and an application form, go to https://www.ag.ndsu.edu/jrmastergardener. The application deadline is March 5, 2020.
Inquiries can be made to Dean Aakre at dean.aakre@ndsu.edu, Tom Kalb at tom.kalb@ndsu.edu or Carrie Knutson at carrie.knutson@ndsu.edu.
Recruiting underway nationwide for census takers
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Census Bureau is ramping up its national recruiting efforts to hire up to 500,000 temporary, part-time census takers for the 2020 Census in communities across the country to reach its goal of more than 2 million applicants.
The positions offer competitive pay, flexible hours, paid training, and weekly paychecks. To determine the pay rate in a specific area, learn more about these positions, or apply for one of the temporary jobs, visit 2020census.gov/jobs.
Anyone age 18 and older, such as recent high school graduates, college students, veterans, retirees, military spouses, seasonal workers and people who are bilingual are highly encouraged to apply. People who already have jobs and want to earn extra income evenings and weekends are also encouraged to apply.
The selection process begins this month, with paid training occurring in March and April. After paid training, most positions work between May and early July.
The U.S. Constitution mandates that a census of the population be conducted every 10 years. Census statistics are used to determine the number of seats each state holds in the U.S. House of Representatives and inform how state, local and federal lawmakers will allocate billions of dollars in federal funds to local communities every year for the next 10 years.
For more information about the 2020 Census, visit the Census Bureau website.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.