Wahpeton man dies in motorcycle accident
PERHAM, Minn. — A Wahpeton man died when the motorcycle he was riding went off the road, the Otter Trail County Sheriff’s Office stated.
Douglas Hudson II, 30, was was traveling early Monday, Aug. 10 on County Highway 34 about four miles west of Perham, Minnesota. The crash, which was reported at 2:41 a.m. Monday, remains under investigation.
Wahpeton to ground spray for mosquitoes Tuesday
WAHPETON — The city of Wahpeton plans to ground spray for mosquito control from 8:30 p.m.-12 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11. If weather prevents spraying, the application will take place on the next possible evening.
The mosquito control product used by the city is specifically designed for use in residential areas. It will not harm people, pets or gardens, the city stated.
“However, citizens are advised to avoid walking or biking into the cloud emitted by the sprayer,” the city stated. “As an added measure of safety, they may wish to remain indoors while the application is taking place.”
Residents with questions can contact the Wahpeton Public Works Department at 701-642-6565. For more information, visit www.wahpeton.com/vectorcontrol.
All Sports Booster Club meeting scheduled
WAHPETON — The Wahpeton All Sports Booster Club, Wahpeton Public Schools, will be meeting at 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 16. The club meeting will be held in the Wahpeton High School Commons. The public is welcome and encouraged to attend.
