Officer Gage Miller, Wahpeton Police Department, promised Daily News we’d meet his K-9 partner as soon as he had one. We let it be known that we’d love to introduce the new officer.
Miller kept his word, and we’re keeping ours. Southern Red River Valley, here’s Brina:
• Brina, 1, is a German Shepherd-Belgian Malinois mix.
• Her full name is Brina. It’s not short for Sabrina. “Brina” means “protector” in languages including Celtic and Slavic.
• Brina started work as a K-9 on Wednesday, March 1. Once her final training is completed, she will be fully certified.
• Brina’s duties will include detecting illegal narcotics and tracking and trailing. She is Miller’s first K-9 partner.
• “She’s a good girl,” Miller said. “I went through Canine Solutions out of Abercrombie. They taught me everything. I’d barely owned a goldfish before her.”
• Brina began living with Miller and his family on Tuesday, Feb. 28. “She’s adjusting, I’m adjusting. She’s a sweetheart. She’s good with my kids,” Miller said.
• Miller and Brina also recently visited Wahpeton Elementary School, helping to share the message of community policing.
• “I’ve been wanting a K-9 for just over a year now,” Miller said. “It’s awesome that there’s finally a light at the end of the tunnel.”
• “We wanted to support a local breeder, because that’s where our funding came from,” Miller said. “Anyone in the community who was able to donate, the businesses that were able to make it happen … out of the around $78,000 this program has costed, we raised just over $50,000 of that.”
• Brina continues a tradition of hardworking local dogs like Bruno, the German Shepherd peace officer with the Richland County Sheriff’s Office; Cruiser, a golden retriever comfort dog serving Wahpeton Middle School; and the now-retired Gypsy, a Labrador-mix formerly with the Wahpeton Police Department.