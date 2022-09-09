Bring on the Bulls!

This year’s Bull Bash event is the third of its kind and second annual in the Twin Towns Area. It returns at 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17 to Frank Vertin Field, NDSCS in Wahpeton, to benefit the Wahpeton Fire Department.
Wahpeton Mayor Brett Lambrecht is proud of organizations including NDSCS, its police department, the Wahpeton Police Department, the Wahpeton Fire Department and Triple B Rodeo, Maynard, Minn., for being committed, loyal Bull Bash partners. Pictured: a bull gets up close to a cowboy at the 2021 Bull Bash.
Bull Bash, a fundraiser for the Wahpeton Fire Department, returns at 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17 to Frank Vertin Field on the North Dakota State College of Science campus.
This year’s event is the third of its kind and second annual in the Twin Towns Area. Any worries that Bull Bash was a flash in the pan that could not keep the public’s interest after a one-year absence in response to COVID-19 were quickly extinguished in 2021.
“It just keeps growing,” Wahpeton Mayor Brett Lambrecht said. “We just keep adding amenities. This year, for kids, we’re going to have mutton busting. We just keep trying to work on things a little bit at a time.”
Lambrecht is also the emergency manager for Richland County, North Dakota, and a member of the Wahpeton Fire Department. Proceeds from this year’s Bull Bash, featuring the riders and bulls of Triple B Rodeo, Maynard, Minnesota, will be used to aid in recruiting and retaining firefighters.
Bull Bash tickets cost $15 for adults and $10 for ages 6-10, with free admission for younger visitors. A $50 VIP ticket includes VIP seating. Frank Vertin Field, located south of Alumni Stadium, includes bleachers. Lawn chairs are also permitted.
“It’s a great event. We kept ticket prices at $15, even with most places charging $20, because we look at this as a family event. It’s a fundraiser for the fire department and the public supports us in so many ways. This is something the kids can enjoy. We will not raise prices on the day of Bull Bash,” Lambrecht said.
Bull Bash tickets can be purchased at Smith Motors, Dohman Chiropractic, Econofoods and Vision Ford in Wahpeton, online at https://wfdbullbash.com or at the gate on Saturday, Sept. 17.
Admission includes access to a post-Bull Bash concert headlined by the party band Eclipse. Throughout the Bull Bash and concert, there will be a cash bar provided by Econo Liquors and Prante’s.
“We’re changing our service to be more efficient,” Lambrecht said. “If you are standing, waiting to get a pop, you will still be able to watch the Bull Bash.”
Lambrecht is proud of organizations including NDSCS, its police department, the Wahpeton Police Department and the Wahpeton Fire Department for being committed, loyal Bull Bash partners.
“NDSCS has been great, from Dr. Flanigan to Andrew Pedersen, Stu Engen and the entire staff. They’ve all been great to work with,” Lambrecht said.
Bull Bash sponsors include The Clinic for Oral Health, McDonalds, Hi-Way Service Polaris, Moore Engineering, Firehouse Pub, Zach Construction, Dohman Chiropractic, Masonite, Colonial Enterprises, Väderstad, American Family Insurance, Tractor Supply Co., Driftwood Lounge, Doosan Bobcat, Gate City Bank, Scott’s Electric, Bell Bank, Bold Print, Interstate Engineering, Cody Miller Seeds LLC, Smith Motors, KFGO, Summit Carbon Solutions, Daily News and News Monitor, Ehlert Excavation, The Fan, Valley Beet Service & Mtg., KBMW, Econofoods, James M. Anderson LTD, Titan Machinery, Vision Ford, KJ Country and Otter Tail Power Company.
“This is a great family event with a great atmosphere, and at a reasonable cost. It’s entertainment for a good cause,” Lambrecht said.
