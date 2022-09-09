Bring on the Bulls!

This year’s Bull Bash event is the third of its kind and second annual in the Twin Towns Area. It returns at 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17 to Frank Vertin Field, NDSCS in Wahpeton, to benefit the Wahpeton Fire Department.

Bull Bash, a fundraiser for the Wahpeton Fire Department, returns at 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17 to Frank Vertin Field on the North Dakota State College of Science campus.

This year’s event is the third of its kind and second annual in the Twin Towns Area. Any worries that Bull Bash was a flash in the pan that could not keep the public’s interest after a one-year absence in response to COVID-19 were quickly extinguished in 2021.

Bring on the Bulls!

Wahpeton Mayor Brett Lambrecht is proud of organizations including NDSCS, its police department, the Wahpeton Police Department, the Wahpeton Fire Department and Triple B Rodeo, Maynard, Minn., for being committed, loyal Bull Bash partners. Pictured: a bull gets up close to a cowboy at the 2021 Bull Bash.


