Bringing in 2020 in London time

Breckenridge Family Community Center held its “British New Year” party on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. Rather than children and families having to stay up until midnight to celebrate the new year, the community took their imagination to London.
“It was such a fun time. They all loved the idea of having something for the family to do that still allowed them to have time at home for the rest of the evening,” Mandy Steinberger, director of the community center, said.
Midnight in London is 6 p.m. in the Twin Towns. So just before the clock struck midnight in London those at the community center gathered, with punch-filled champagne flutes and noisemakers, to count down as they watched the live stream firework show in London.
“We rigged up this balloon drop and all of the kids wanted to pile under it so that the balloons could fall fight onto them,” Steinberger said. “It was pretty funny.”
Approximately 50 people attended this event to participate in coloring, crafts, sledding, skating and playing games such as Santa cornhole, Christmas tree bowling and reindeer ring toss before it was time to count down and release the balloons.
The community center had punch for the toasting and hot cocoa to stay warm. Four different types of cookies were donated by the area farmer’s market.
“They (cookies) were amazing and they were just phenomenal,” Steinberger said.
In other community center news, January movie night is featuring “The Lion King” and will be held from 3:30-6 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 3 at the center. Treat bags, prizes and popcorn will be supplied by the center, pizza and pop will be available for purchase.
