Bringing the past to the present

News from the past is easier than ever to read search for and learn about in the present. This can be done at the 98-year-old Leach Public Library in Wahpeton, at home or anywhere with access to the library website.
Library Director Melissa Bakken taught a 10:30 a.m. class Monday, May 23 and will teach a 2 p.m. class Tuesday, May 24 designed to help people get familiar with leach library.advantage-preservation.com. Digitalization of vintage newspapers was made possible thanks to the financial support of the Friends of the Leach Public Library, who Bakken said received aid from the Richland Wilkin Community Foundation. The Friends were also recipients of a Library Vision Local History Grant by the North Dakota State Library.
“We treasure the support that our Friends have shown since their inception in 1981,” Bakken wrote. “Without them, many projects, like this one, wound not have come to fruition. Community members can become a Friend by contacting the Leach Public Library.”
Citizens are excited to see the past come to life, Bakken wrote. For those unable to make either class, here are a few things to know about the Advantage Preservation project.
Start by visiting leachlibrarywahpeton.com. A blue banner on the homepage announces that historical local newspapers are now searchable online. Click on “Get started here!”
“You can start searching here (at the Advantage Preservation homepage) or you can also read a little about the library itself and how the Friends supporting this program,” Bakken said.
Numerous forerunners of the current Daily News are available online for information searches and other browsing. They include the Richland County Gazette, with issues spanning 1883-1902; the Wahpeton Globe, 1899-1927; the Richland County Farmer, 1919-1935; and the Richland County Farmer Globe, 1927-1962, with more issues coming soon.
As of Monday, May 23, the online archives include materials from Jan. 1, 1883, through Dec. 31, 1962. Digitized vintage issues of the last years of the Farmer Globe and the current Daily News, which launched in 1971, are expected to soon be available for online searching and browsing.
Bakken demonstrated by typing in the name of one of the library’s namesakes, “Orrin Leach.” The Leach Public Library is named for Orrin and his wife, Cora Leach. Clicking on any available entry will take a browser to the original newspaper page. Bakken demonstrated with a Sept. 25, 1958 Farmer Globe article.
“You can increase and decrease the size of what you’re looking at by clicking on the magnifier icons but depending on your computer, it may take some time and it may move the article over,” Bakken said.
Several icons are located at the top of page. Fourth from the left, between the search and download icons, is the crop icon. When it’s clicked upon, an adjustable box appears on the left side of the page.
Bakken dragged the box to the Orrin Leach article, then expanded it.
“Once you’ve expanded the box, you want to be able to take that portion of the paper,” Bakken said. “Click on the arrow on the side. It will take a little bit of time, but it will show you what you’ve highlighted and cropped.”
Two icons are located at the lower left of the new box: a print icon and a download icon. Hitting the “next” button on the lower right takes the user to a window where they can add another tag. Hitting the next button again takes the user to a third step, where they can print what they’ve found or share it on their personal Facebook or Twitter pages.
“It’s not a hard process to use. It’s super-easy and that’s pretty much what we can do with it. If you were doing research and needed a newspaper article from years ago, this would be the tool for you,” Bakken said.
The Wahpeton papers are some of the many included at ndarchives.advantage-preservation.com. The state Advantage Preservation website can be navigated the same as the Leach Public Library’s Advantage Preservation website. A link to the state website will soon be included on the local website.
“We’ve got two local historians using this website all the time now,” Bakken said. “It’s been a gift. When the Friends learned about this project, they jumped in wholeheartedly.”
Anyone with questions can contact the Leach Public Library at 417 Second Ave. N. in Wahpeton or by calling 701-642-5732.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.